Singer B.Smyth Dead at 28

Getty Images

B.Smyth’s brother Denzil has announced that the R&B singer died on Thursday at just 28 years old.

Denzil posted a message and video on B.Smyth’s Instagram account yesterday, telling fans, “I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”

He added, “On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.”

In the video, Denzil said his brother, real name Brandon Smith, had enjoyed the social media content fans had posted featuring his latest single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy," Denzil said. "He was able to have a smoother process… All the love and light you were sending on social media he really felt it and sunk into it."

He added that B.Smyth asked him to post a video so fans would know that he "appreciated all the things you guys did for him."

Denzil said that the family will share updates regarding funeral services and that they are considering a livestream of the service.

B.Smyth’s career started on YouTube and by 2012 he was signed to Motown Records. His first single was “Leggo” with 2 Chainz and he later released the 2013 album “The Florida Files,” which included the single “Win Win” with Future.

His 2014 track “Twerkaholic” was a hit on YouTube with 17 million views, and he went on to release another album “Thr3” in 2017.