“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are seemingly married!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, LeCroy posted an Instagram video of them at a courthouse in wedding attire.

For the special occasion, Madison wore a white cocktail dress, white heels, and a short veil. Brett opted for a dark suit.

She captioned the video, “It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22.”

Madison was referencing their destination wedding in Mexico.

The following day, LeCroy posted a pic of Randle on an airplane, sitting next to a garment bag. She wrote, “Highly recommend getting your dress its own seat.”

Earlier this year, Madison’s rep confirmed that she won’t be having her castmates at the wedding. They told Us Weekly, “She’s only inviting close family and friends now. It’s no disregard to anyone on the show.”

Madison and Brett made it Instagram official in the summer of 2021, sharing photos of them on a boat ride together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the same time, she revealed how they met. She told Us Weekly, “A little over two months ago I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party. I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him… He’s absolutely stunning.”

“We lock eyes instantly and the bride says, ‘Hey, let’s go across the street.’ And I’m thinking in my head, ‘Oh, my God. Damn it, I wanted to talk to that guy,’ but I wasn’t going to walk up to him,” she went on. “The next thing I know I see him, like, b-lining [toward me] and I’m talking at a fast pace and I’m looking at my friend like, ‘What is this guy about to do? Like I’m nervous.’ Yes, he makes me very nervous. And he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again.’”