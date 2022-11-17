Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s First Cozied-Up Pics!

Backgrid

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski put on a sweet display, as they were photographed together for the first time.

Pics show Emily arriving at a residence in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for Pete’s 29th birthday. He greets her at the entrance, and they share a big hug in matching outfits. Both stars are wearing gray pants and black puffer coats.

After the embrace, he leads her down a hallway into the building.

Earlier in the evening, Page Six reports Davidson tried to pick up Ratajkowski at her apartment in the West Village. His SUV was swarmed by paparazzi, so Emily went back inside. Pete left and Emily emerged later carrying a birthday gift and grabbed an Uber.

Emily was up bright and early Thursday morning for a photoshoot. Paparazzi snapped her in a black trench coat and yellow boots waiting for the session to start.

Just days ago, Us Weekly reported the two are in the “very early stages” of dating.

A source told the outlet, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now, adding, “both really like each other.”

The insider added, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

The news comes just months after Pete called it quits with Kim Kardashian.

Three months ago, Ratajkowski pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard after nearly four years.

Last month, Emily was spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

She was also recently linked to Brad Pitt, but a source insisted to People magazine they were just “having fun” together.

Another source close to Pitt claimed, “They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. There is an attraction, but nothing serious is going on. They have had a few dates and stay in touch when they don’t see each other."

Amid all the dating rumors, Ratajkowski gave an update on her relationship status, telling Variety, "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived."

She added, "One of the things I write about in the last essay of [‘My Body’] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."