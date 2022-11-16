John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports.

A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp.

Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The insider said John and Marianelly “have been on and off,” but “got back together late August.” Noting age concerns, the source added, “She is much younger, 27 years his junior.”

John’s love life has made headlines in the past, most notably his longtime relationship with Meg Ryan. They dated on and off for eight years, but split for good in 2019.

Last year, Teddi interviewed John for “Extra,” and he dished on what he’s looking for in a woman.

He said, “I don’t care what anybody does. I don’t care how much money the person’s got. Is she a nice person? Is she funny? Can she stand John Mellencamp?”