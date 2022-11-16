Jay Leno: Doctor Gives Update on His Burn Injuries

Getty

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery after suffering some serious burns.

Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, spoke with the press today revealing that the comedian is in good spirts despite his injuries.

"He's walking around and cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “He's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. He's very appreciative of everybody here and really an ideal patient.”

Grossman went on to talk about the accident, as well as Jay’s treatment.

The doctor said, “He was involved in an accident on Saturday… He was working on a car, he was underneath a car when the fire began. He got pulled out from the area underneath the car and it noted that the had pretty significant burns to his face and hands.”

He went on, “His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest. The burns are fairly significant, and they are a concern of which we have to take care of and make sure he heals appropriately.”

The doctor called the burns “a mixture of deep second degree burns and possibly some third-degree burns.” He noted, “Burns progress… some of the burns on the face are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning.”

So far the comedian has undergone one surgery and Grossman said he is “in good spirits today,” adding, “He is still undergoing further treatment and will undergo another procedure later on this week.”

Explaining the healing process, he said they are using hyperbaric oxygen treatment and surgery. “Mr. Leno underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure to his face, his chest and his hands. His burns were in the mid-partial to deep-partial thickness… in order to expedite healing you want to remove unhealthy tissue… and then a biological skin substitute was placed over the wound… to create a wound healing environment.”