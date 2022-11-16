Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers’ Truck Hit with Bullet in Road Rage Incident

Getty

Denise Richards is thankful to be alive after she and her husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a scary road rage incident.

They were heading to a movie shoot at Popsicle Studio L.A. on Monday, but were having trouble finding the place.

According to TMZ, the driver of a van became irritated and reportedly went off on them. Aaron let the guy pass, but the man opened fire on their truck, hitting the back on the driver’s side. A photo shows where the bullet hit the vehicle.

TMZ says Richards was “unnerved” and “sobbing,” but thankfully no one was injured.