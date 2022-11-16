Celebrity News November 16, 2022
Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers’ Truck Hit with Bullet in Road Rage Incident
Denise Richards is thankful to be alive after she and her husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a scary road rage incident.
They were heading to a movie shoot at Popsicle Studio L.A. on Monday, but were having trouble finding the place.
According to TMZ, the driver of a van became irritated and reportedly went off on them. Aaron let the guy pass, but the man opened fire on their truck, hitting the back on the driver’s side. A photo shows where the bullet hit the vehicle.
TMZ says Richards was “unnerved” and “sobbing,” but thankfully no one was injured.
Someone from the set called 911 to report the incident.