Zoe Kazan & Paul Dano Secretly Welcome Baby #2

Just days after news broke that they were expecting, Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are now parents of two!

On Monday, Zoe confirmed the birth of their second child.

While promoting her film “She Said” on “Today,” Kazan told Hoda Kotb that she gave birth “three weeks ago.”

In response, Hoda commented, “Oh, my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”

In a recent feature for Marie Claire, Zoe showed off her growing baby bump.

Kazan opened up about how she handles being a mom and a working actress.

She shared, “Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities. I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.”

“We started filming the exact same day that [my partner] Paul [Dano] started filming in Los Angeles,” Zoe noted. “Our daughter had two parents who were working 17-hour days on opposite sides of the country. And the only way that we could make that work was that I had to have a really extraordinary nanny, who I am so indebted to. And my parents relocated for almost three months.”

Without making a public announcement, Zoe debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet with Paul at the 2022 New York Film Festival last month.

In the fall of 2018, Dano confirmed the birth of their first child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Of fatherhood, he shared, “I'm so tired and I'm so in love. It's so extreme. Your heart has gone supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for like 24 straight hours and you kind of just want to walk through a wall."