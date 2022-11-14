Tony-nominated actress Lauren Ridloff is only days away from hosting the 2022 Media Access Awards, which “honors, highlights, and promotes disability and its representation in film, TV, and new media.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Lauren, who is “very excited” about the show, saying, “I’m so grateful to be able to take a minute and recognize all the amazing talent that we actually have within Hollywood.”

Lauren isn’t nervous about hosting, noting, “I was thrilled actually to be able to spotlight people with disabilities and amazingly talented people.”

It’s the first time that Lauren is hosting, but it’s not the first time that she has been part of the Media Access Awards. Ridloff, the first deaf actress to play a Marvel superhero, in “Eternals,” received the Harold Russell Award at the 2020 Media Access Awards.

Some of the honorees this year include actress Selma Blair, director Peter Farrelly, and producer David Zimmerman.

Lauren praised Selma for her recent performances on “Dancing with the Stars,” calling the actress “courageous” for being vulnerable on the show.

As for what she hopes that people will take away from the Media Access Awards, Ridloff answered, “I want people to understand that having a disability is a part of who we are, but it’s not the only thing, ya know? We can write amazing stories and we can act. I think that is what defines us… All those small parts of that make up the entirety of that person.”