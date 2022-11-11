Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Ex Kenneth Branagh’s Affair with Helena Bonham Carter

Getty Images

Emma Thompson is looking back at her past marriage to Kenneth Branagh and his affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

Thompson and Branagh were married from 1989 to 1995, and she tells The New Yorker that she was “utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set.”

Kenneth cheated with Helena on the 1994 movie “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” and Thompson said, "What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself."

Thompson isn’t holding a grudge against Branagh or Bonham Carter. She told The Sunday Times in 2013, "That is… all blood under the bridge. You can't hold on to anything like that, It's pointless. I haven't got the energy for it… Helena and I made our peace years and years ago… She's a wonderful woman."

When she first learned of the affair, however, she tells The New Yorker she felt “half alive.”

"Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely," she explained.

It is her current husband Greg Wise who "picked up the pieces and put them back together."

They have been together 27 years and married for 19. "I've learned more from my second marriage just by being married," Thompson explained. "As my mother says, 'The first twenty years are the hardest.'”