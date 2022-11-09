Netflix

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ has just arrived on Netflix, and we’re getting the scoop from the new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, and her Prince Philip, Jonathan Pryce.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Imelda and Jonathan about their roles and their reactions to criticism that the show is insensitive to the royal family.

Imelda is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman, who won an Emmy for her portrayal.

Imelda shared, “I like being her between action and cut… I already will miss being her.”

This season will focus on the secretive relationship between the Queen and her beloved Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Imelda and Jonathan have worked together before, which helped them with the “intimate” scenes between them where “so much is left unsaid.”

The show has faced headlines and outrage that creator Peter Morgan is sensationalizing the Royal Family. Imelda commented, “He’s not going to just do the royals, you know, on the balcony, the very reason he’s doing this is so that his imagination and his poetic license if you like is creating a living breathing person behind the façade.”

As for criticism that the show is insensitive to the royals, Jonathan said, “There’s nothing on that screen which the events didn’t happen. We all knew about them. I don’t think people are as naïve to that it’s a documentary. It’s a drama.”

Imelda emphasized, “This is all because of the Queen passing — of course, it is.”

While Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous relationship will be a major focus of the season, her final days will not be part of it. Her death will be part of season 6 though.

Elizabeth Debicki was recently seen filming the terrible moments before the crash that took Diana’s life in Paris, but producers have said they will not show the moment of impact.