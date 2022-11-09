Johnny Depp Walks in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

Instagram

Johnny Depp is walking the "runway" in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show!

The fashion show just hit Prime Video, and Depp appears about halfway through as he models one of Riri’s Savage X Fenty loungewear looks.

Johnny walks through a forest-like setting and flashes a smile at the audience as OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays.

Depp posted a promo video on Instagram of himself posing for the camera and wrote, “Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo.”

This marks one of Depp’s first appearances since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour just spoke with Rihanna about her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

She dished, “I wanted to do something dynamic and ridiculous and obnoxious and almost impossible [because] I love a challenge. Obviously, I just like to work harder for some weird reason… We pulled it off. We have an amazing team, amazing. Production is beautiful. I mean, even driving down to the set, it looks like aliens just took over an entire section of a mountain. It’s beautiful… Burna Boy, I can’t say too much, but his performance was really dynamic.”

Rihanna worked hard to make sure that anyone can wear her line.

She pointed out, “That’s important because I want to feel sexy and I want to feel represented. I want to feel included. I want to feel like I don’t want to feel intimidated by what’s on the rack or what’s the score… I want to know that there’s something for me, something for my body… There’s something that was going to work for me. I think everyone has that perspective, so I don’t want to deny anyone the experience to feel sexy or empowered. That’s the Savage brand, and it’s going to be our brand forever.”