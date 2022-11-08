A24

Brendan Fraser is front and center in the new trailer for “The Whale.”

His performance was the talk of the festival season, and now fans can finally catch a glimpse.

Watch!

Fraser, 53, plays a reclusive 600-lb. man named Charlie who is trying to reconnect with his teen daughter Ellie, played by “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink.

In the trailer, we see Charlie and then shots of the beach, his nurse (Hong Chau), and his daughter, as he narrates, “Do you ever get the feeling that people are incapable of not caring?”

Then the video cuts back to Charlie, who looks like he’s on oxygen, as he says, “People are amazing.”

Brendan’s stunning performance in the film received a five-minute standing ovation at the London Film Festival last month… and an eight-minute standing O the month before at the Venice Film Festival!

The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, and Brendan’s performance are already getting Oscar buzz.

In fact, at the Toronto Film Festival last month, Fraser was honored with the Tribute Award for his performance.

Getting emotional about the honor, Brendan said, “Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out. I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

During his acceptance speech, Fraser noted, “‘The Whale,’ it's a redemption story about a guy called Charlie. And he's gone through significant life changes and he's forgotten about who he is and the ones he loves and he's running out of time to tell them that if he can at all. But he has a superpower: Charlie can see the good in others when they can't see that in themselves. He can bring that out in in them, and I am a firm believer that we need a little more of that in this world."

“Extra’s” Katie Krause also recently spoke with Sadie about the film.

She called Fraser the “absolute best,” adding, “It’s been amazing to kind of go on this ride with him, and I’m really excited for everyone to see it. We’re all so incredibly proud of it.”