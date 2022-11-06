Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer, Skips Rock Hall Induction

Getty Images

On one of the most triumphant evenings in the careers of rockers Duran Duran — the band's long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday — the group revealed the sad news of bandmate Andy Taylor's cancer diagnosis.

Six months ago, Taylor — who lives in Ibiza, Spain — had announced he would join the group to perform at the ceremony. Instead, the group shared a written statement from Andy, 61.

"Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade," Taylor wrote.

"I'm truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn't make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

In spite of recent "sophisticated life-extending treatment" he'd received, Taylor emphasized his cancer can not be cured.

Read his full statement here.

Duran Duran was first formed in 1978, with Taylor joining in 1980. Their first hit arrived in the form of 1981's "Girls on Film," and in short order, they became one of the defining acts of the 1980s, as well as one of the most respected artists in the then-new medium of the music video.