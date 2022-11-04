Why Selena Gomez Is Scared She Can’t Carry Children

Getty Images

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opened up about her desire to be a mother one day, and what could get in the way.

In the interview, Gomez revealed that she may not be able to carry children because of her bipolar medications.

She admitted, “That's a very big, big, present thing in my life.”

Despite that, Gomez is hopeful to become a mother by other means. She said, “However I'm meant to have them, I will.”

According to WebMD, bipolar disorder medications may cause birth defects to the heart and neural tube, as well as developmental delay and neurobehavioral issues.

Gomez has been sharing her most vulnerable moments with the world in her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

The star got candid about her bipolar diagnosis, recalling being diagnosed while in treatment.

Gomez had canceled her Revival tour in 2016 and was suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and depression connected to her past lupus diagnosis. She entered a Tennessee psychiatric facility and her former assistant recalls in the doc how Selena was having suicidal ideation during that time.

Theresa Marie Mingus shared, “At one point she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now, I don't want to live.’ And I'm like, 'Wait, what?' It's one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there's nothing there. It was just pitch-black and it's so scary."

Her friend Raquel Stevens added, "I just remember it being chaotic and she was hearing all of these voices. [They] just kept getting louder and louder [and] that triggered some kind of psychotic break. If anyone saw what I saw and the state she was in at the mental hospital, they wouldn't have recognized her at all."

It was during that stay in treatment that Selena was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She said, "I'll be honest, I didn't want to go to a mental hospital, but I didn't want to be trapped in myself, in my mind anymore. I thought my life was over. I thought this is how I'm going to be forever."

In footage from 2019, she looks back at that time period, saying, "I'm in a better place, but I don't know. I guess sometimes I can't explain it for sure. I needed to keep learning about it, I needed to take it day by day."

Her mom Mandy Teefey shares that she learned of Selena’s mental break in 2016 from TMZ.

"They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital," Mandy says, getting emotional. "She didn't want anything to do with me and I was scared she was going to die."

Teefey stressed, "You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that's the hardest thing to do, to just go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day. It's a miracle she got out but there's always that fear that it's going to happen again."