ITTV Italian TV Festival Returns to Los Angeles

Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Italian TV, you’ll want to check out the Italian TV Festival in L.A.

The festival will take place from November 6 through November 9 at NeueHouse in West Hollywood and Terra Eataly in Century City.

As America continues to feast on Italian content — like “Gomorrah,” “Suburra,” and “My Brilliant Friend” — so Valentina Martelli decided to create ITTV.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Valentina, who explained it’s all about fostering industry relationships between the U.S. and Italy “so that international viewers can have more Italian content and get to know a little better the country.”

While viewers love mafia shows like “Gomorrah” and “The Sopranos,” Martelli said, “There are more stories to tell — love stories, our amazing history… There are stories to film and shows to make.”

She told Jenn that this year’s festival will deliver “more panels, more shows, more premieres, more awards,” adding, “We are getting bigger and better every year.”

Among the honorees will be Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford, who live in Puglia. Valentina explained, “They are forever involved with the local community,” adding that Mirren also teamed up with actor and comedian Checco Zalone for a fun Italian PSA encouraging people to get vaccinated.