‘Ridiculousness’ Star Chanel West Coast Welcomes First Child with Dom Fenison

“Ridiculousness” star Chanel West Coast, 33, is a first-time mom!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Chanel announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section. A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own.”

Chanel described it as the “scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far.”

Instagram

She gushed that her daughter is the “best thing to ever happen to me” and that she’s “never felt a love like this before.”

She also made sure to show some love to Dom for giving her “the greatest gift,” calling him “an amazing dad.”

Just a month ago, the couple celebrated their baby shower with close friends and family.

Chanel announced her pregnancy in June, telling E! News, “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”