Getty Images

Selena Gomez was stunning in purple at the premiere of her documentary “My Mind & Me.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the star, who is giving the world insight into her life and mental health journey in the revealing project.

Selena told her, “I’m feeling really good. I am not gonna lie, I am a little shakey just because it is me sharing a lot.”

Terri commented on how raw the documentary is, asking Selena why it was important for her to share so much. Gomez said, “I think it was an accident I think I wanted to create a documentary at first about maybe my music and my tour then when I kept having these hard moments in my life where I had to stop shooting and I chose myself… In those moments I realized I want to share my vulnerability and [director Alek Keshishian] and I went to Kenya and traveled the world and it just created a life of its own and ended up being this story about hopefully mental health.”

Terri, who also has Lupus, asked Selena about her Lupus and if she is in remission. “Yes, I am,” she said. “I’m doing really, really well.” The doc shows her in a Lupus flare up. She said, “It’s definitely hard… it was actually scary too. I didn’t know when I was going to stop feeling that pain.”

The star also shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis, saying, “I didn’t want to be afraid of it anymore… I just wanted to tackle it because I feel like there should be conversation and it should be normal.”

Terri asking her, “Have you learned to love yourself, do you love yourself now?” Selena lit up, “I actually do, I really do.