Haley Lu Richardson & Brett Dier Secretly Called Off Engagement 2 Years Ago

“The White Lotus” Season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson and “Jane the Virgin” alum Brett Dier secretly split in 2020 after eight years together.

The exes posted the news on Instagram Stories this week, revealing they wanted to “share it and move on.”

Haley, 27, wrote, “Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago. But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out.”

The “Five Feet Apart” actress continued, “We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now. Love yourselves! Life is life babies!”

Brett, 32, wrote on his account, “We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time. We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us). Haley’s post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!”

Haley and Brett announced their engagement in 2018, and Richardson dished on the proposal during a visit to “Busy Tonight” in 2019.

“I just asked,” she said. “Neither of us are, like, crazy-romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, ‘Wanna marry me?'”

Haley added, “Maybe that got us in the mood, I don’t know. But yeah, we’re engaged now.”

Around that time, she also opened up to Cosmo about taking their time to get married.

“We’ve been together for seven years. We just want to take our time. We’re still not used to the word fiancé,” she explained. “It’s so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We’re just engaged. And I love Brett. And we’ll get married one day.”

She said of proposing, “I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it.”