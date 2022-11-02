Beauty Queens Mariana Varela & Fabiola Valentín are Married!

Instagram

Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, officially tied the knot on Friday!

The beauty queens, who competed in the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, confirmed the news on Instagram.

They wrote in Spanish, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨.”

Varela and Valentín included photos and videos of their relationship showing them kissing and holding hands, getting engaged, and posing outside a courthouse after saying “I do.”

Miss Grand USA 2020 Abena Akuaba congratulated the women in the comments, writing, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍.”

In fact there were many well wishes in the comments, and Mariana responded, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed 🙏🏼❤️ I wish you that the love you are giving us comes back multiplied! Infinite thanks.”