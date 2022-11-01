Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller died in May at just 25 years old, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to E! News, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner says she died of accidental fentanyl intoxication.

Miller had appeared on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” on which she had acknowledged her battle with addiction.

Master P announced her death on May 29, telling fans on Instagram, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

At the time, her brother Romeo Miller, aka rapper Lil’ Romeo, also remembered Tytyana on Instagram.

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he added, “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

Over the summer, Master P opened up to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” about losing his daughter.

"It's hard," he said. “Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don't even want to go to no more funerals."

He thought his daughter was “on the right track” after going to rehab.

"My daughter had a lot of life left in her," he said, revealing she was writing a book. "She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better."

Master P says he wants to turn his “pain into passion” by working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.