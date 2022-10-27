Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Release Date and Book Cover Revealed

New details have just been released about Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir!

On Thursday, Penguin Random House revealed that the title of Harry’s memoir is “Spare.” Along with unveiling the book cover, the publishing company revealed the release date as January 10, 2023.

In a statement, Penguin Random House noted that the 416-page book will allow Harry to tell his story with “raw, unflinching honesty,” adding that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Referencing Princess Diana’s death, Penguin Random House pointed out that the book takes “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror."

The publisher added, “It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Prince lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening."

It was reported that the book was originally scheduled to be released later this year, but was delayed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Harry previously said about his memoir, “I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

He went on, “I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”