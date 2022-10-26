Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty Images

Actor Tom Hiddleston, 41, and his fiancée Zawe Ashton’s bundle of joy has reportedly arrived!

Us Weekly reports Zawe, 38, secretly welcomed their first child.

A source said, “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy. They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

In June, news broke that the couple were expecting.

Ashton debuted her baby bump at the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” premiere, wearing an ethereal beige floor-length gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

Tom was not by Zawe’s side for the event. She attended with co-stars Theo James, Freida Pinto, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Sianad Gregory.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston confirmed the couple’s engagement earlier that month to the L.A. Times, saying, “I’m very happy.”

Rumors of the engagement started after Zawe was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March.

Around that time, a source told Us Weekly the couple is “truly past the honeymoon phase” and “looking to build a long-term future together.”

Hiddleston and Ashton sparked dating rumors while working together on the West End show “Betrayal” in 2019. Soon after, they were spotted together at the show on Broadway.