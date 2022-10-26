‘Bachelor’ Alum Krystal Nielson Engaged to Miles Bowles

Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson, 35, and boyfriend Miles Bowles, 28, are getting married!

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a montage of photos from Bowles’ proposal.

The pics reveal Miles getting down on one knee to propose, Krystal showing off her ring from Brilliant Earth, and the couple celebrating with champagne.

Instagram

They wrote in the caption, “For all the right reasons.♥️”

Krystal and Miles have been dating for about two years, and are the parents daughter Andara, who was born in April 2021. At the time, Krystal wrote on Instagram, “Our little Angel is here. 👼.”

Months earlier, Nielson had shared that the pregnancy was a surprise, writing on YouTube, “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”