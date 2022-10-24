Wayne Brady Set to Host American Music Awards 2022

Demetrius Fordham

It has just been announced that Wayne Brady is hosting the 2022 American Music Awards!

It will be the first time that Brady hosts the show, which will feature showstopping performances and exciting moments featuring music’s biggest names!

In a statement, Brady said, “I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It's a big show, so I'm bringing it all... The funny, the music and the moves!"

In another statement, American Music Awards executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins said, “Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMA. Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

This year, Bad Bunny bagged the most nominations with eight. If he wins all of them, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards won in a single night.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are the most-nominated female artists this year with six, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Artist.

