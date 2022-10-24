Jacob Tremblay Is All Grown Up — See His Latest Red-Carpet Appearance!

Getty Images

“Room” star Jacob Tremblay is growing up before our eyes!

Over the weekend, Tremblay, 16, hit the red carpet for the premiere of his new animated film “My Father’s Dragon” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

He also posted a side-by-side photo of himself as a younger kid and a current shot, tweeting, “How it started vs how it's going...”

In response to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Good Lord when the children from new movies evolve into teen heatthrobs you start realizing you're closer to the grave than you ever imagined."

Jacob rose to fame after starring an 8-year-old in the 2015 film “Room” with Brie Larson. He won Best Young Actor at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards for his role in the movie.

In his adorable speech, the then 9-year-old said, “This is super cool. This is the best day of my life.”

He thanked the voters, saying, “It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category.”

Over the years, Tremblay has appeared in “Wonder,” “Good Boys,” and “Luca.”