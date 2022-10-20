Getty Images

This week on “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner went under the knife, having hip surgery.

While the matriarch was talking to daughters Khloé and Kylie, she revealed a shocking request from Kim.

"Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it," Kris revealed to Khloé and Kylie, who was on the phone.

Kylie told Kris, "That is weird."

Khloé chimed in with a past — equally creepy — idea her mom had.

"Remember when you wanted your ashes — you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us? That's weird," she said.

Jenner told her, "That's a great idea!"

That’s not all! Khloé revealed in a confessional she had a rather odd request in her will.

"We tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” she explained, “If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."

During the episode, Khloé also revealed she’s thinking about getting a boob job.

While visiting Kris, she said, “I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done.”

“It’s just something I think about all the —” but Kris cut her off to say, “Oh, let’s do it together!”

She went on, “Is that weird, mother/daughter boob jobs?” Khloé replied, “I don’t know what’s weird anymore.”

During a confessional the mom of two shared, “I’m wearing a latex top with like, a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have like, cleavage,” adding that she feels her sisters have “ample cleavage.”