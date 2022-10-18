Joseph Baena on Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘DWTS’ Support (Exclusive)

Of his “meaningful” performance, Baena said, “It’s so many people out there that have accomplished parents and feel like they need to live up to their parents’ accomplishments… In reality, it’s the acceptance of being yourself and knowing that you only need to beat your own expectations, so that’s why this song means so much to me… This is the year that I really realized that I am doing this for myself. Everything I do — acting, real estate — it’s like, this is for myself. This isn’t me trying to beat anyone, trying to live up to anyone’s expectations. It’s for me.”