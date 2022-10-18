James Corden’s Ban at NYC Restaurant Lifted After He ‘Apologized Profusely’

Getty

James Corden has a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but the owner of New York hot spot Balthazar said otherwise this week.

Restaurateur Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, claimed Corden’s behavior got so bad he banned him from dining there ever again. McNally blasted the comedian on Instagram, but reported back that James apologized and that the ban was lifted.

In his original post, McNally called Corden a “hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

He gave examples, including one where he demanded free drinks and threatened a bad Yelp review, and another where Corden got upset over his wife’s meal. He supposedly yelled at a server, "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!"

McNally said that despite a manager smoothing things over, Corden continued to be “nasty to the server.”

Keith followed up Tuesday to let everyone know that “all is forgiven.”

He wrote, “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”

McNally joked, “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar,” adding, “No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.”

Referencing the play and film “Come Back to the 5 and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean,” he also sent a message to James directly: “So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx.”