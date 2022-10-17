Getty

Odette and Dave Annable’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Monday, Odette announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Andersen.

Along with a photo of herself cuddling their daughter, she wrote, “Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨,” she added. “For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives.”

Odette also referenced their daughter Charlie, 7. She said, “If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;).”

Dave shared his own Instagram post, writing, “Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable ‘Andi.’ Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn’t be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In May, Odette announced they were expecting again.

Odette posted a video of them breaking the news to their daughter Charlie Mae, 6, who is seen opening a box that has a toy and an ultrasound image.

Once Charlie learns she’s going to be a big sister, she is speechless at first and then begins jumping up and down with excitement.

Odette captioned the video, “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pregnancy news came nearly a year after Odette revealed that she had suffered her third miscarriage.

She wrote on Instagram, “The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.

“This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well,” Odette went on. “It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel.”