Television October 06, 2022
‘The Culpo Sisters’ First Look: Olivia Tears Up Over Past Relationship
Check out a sneak peek of the new TLC series “The Culpo Sisters,” starring Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo!
The show follows the sisters as they navigate their lives, loves, family, and careers together in Los Angeles.
In the teaser, Olivia breaks down while discussing an emotionally abusive relationship. She gets emotional, saying, “I was with somebody that did horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word. I’ve never talked about it before.”
“The Culpo Sisters” premieres Monday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on Discovery+.