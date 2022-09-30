‘The Bachelor’ Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Child

“The Bachelor” alum Caila Quinn, 30, has a baby on the way!

Quinn and husband Nick Burrello are expecting their first child in the spring.

Quinn told Us Weekly, “We are three and a half months along! I've been feeling quite nauseous with morning sickness, but each week we get more and more excited knowing baby is growing. [Our baby] is currently the size of a navel orange."

Caila broke the news to Nick on his 30th birthday.

The pair are going “back and forth” on whether they want to know the baby’s gender early. She said, “I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don't know the gender because you're so eager to find out! That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises.”

Quinn has “always wanted to be a mom.” She added, “[I] am relishing in the fact that this is actually happening. Feels too good to be true!”

As for what she is looking forward to about motherhood, Caila answered, “I am really excited to see what kind of little personality our baby has! And I can't wait to nurture their creativity or interests whatever they may be.”

Caila and Nick tied the knot in May last year at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.

At the time, she gushed to Us Weekly, “I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married. It was truly a dream day… Wish it didn’t have to end!”

The pair were originally planning to get married in Italy, but had to call it off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caila and Nick have been together since 2017. He popped the question in January 2020, only months before the pandemic hit.