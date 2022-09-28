Coolio Dies Suddenly at 59

Getty Images

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died suddenly on Wednesday at 59, reports TMZ

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was said to be at a friend’s home in L.A. when he passed away.

His manager Jarez Posey told TMZ that Coolio went into the bathroom and his friend became concerned when he didn’t come out. The friend tried calling for him, but when he didn’t respond the friend entered the room and found him on the floor.

Emergency services were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posey said the paramedics suspect cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports his death is under investigation and the coroner will perform an autopsy and toxicology tests.

Law enforcement sources also noted there were no drugs or paraphernalia found and no signs of foul play.

The star had just performed at Riot Fest in Chicago earlier this month.

Coolio was a Grammy winner who hit it big in 1995 with “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack.

His other hits included “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”

Coolio also played the Dark Knight in “Batman & Robin” among other acting roles.