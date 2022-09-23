Nia Long Breaks Silence on Ime Udoka’s Alleged Affair

Getty Images

Actress Nia Long, 51, is speaking out after her fiancé Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a staff member.

Long told People, "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long and Udoka have been engaged since 2015. They welcomed their first child together, Kez Sunday Udoka, in 2011. She also has 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey from a previous relationship.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

Shortly after, the Celtics announced his suspension, citing a violation of “team policies.”

Udoka later told ESPN in a statement, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."