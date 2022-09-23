Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Expecting First Child

Jon Pardi, 37, and wife Summer, 32, have a baby on the way!

The couple is expecting their first child in early 2023, People reports.

The country star told the magazine, "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer also opened up about her pregnancy, saying she’s "felt great — a little bit tired, but overall really good.”

She is "equally excited and nervous" to take on motherhood, and is looking forward to seeing Jon embrace fatherhood.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she said. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

The baby will join their big brood at their farm outside Nashville. Summer said, "Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side! I can't even go to the bathroom without them pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting there waiting for me when I walk out. It'll be fun to see how they react to the baby."

Summer also opened up about their journey to parenthood, which took longer than they expected.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs — the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," she said. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

Summer added, "I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it. It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

She said it “still doesn’t feel real,” saying, “it's been five years of dreaming of what it would be like if we were lucky enough to be blessed with a baby and now we get to live that dream. It's been so fun to go through all of these new changes together as a first-time experience for the both of us. We are beyond excited and cannot wait to meet our little Pardi babe!"

They also shared the People article on Instagram. Jon included the caption, “Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from God. I’m ready for it!”

Summer wrote “Pardi, party of 3” and shared another People photo, writing, “Mom & Dad.”

The couple started dating in 2016 and wed in November 2020.