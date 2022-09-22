Johnny Depp Reportedly Dating Lawyer from His U.K. Trial

Getty Images

Johnny Depp reportedly has a girlfriend.

According to Us Weekly, he is dating Joelle Rich, a lawyer from his U.K. libel trial.

Depp brought a libel lawsuit against The Sun U.K. in 2018 for labeling him a “wife beater,” but he lost the case in 2020.

An insider said of the couple, “Their chemistry is off the charts,” adding, “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Rich was actually in the Virginia courtroom for Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, but she did not help represent him in the case.

The source shared, “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

Rich, who has two children, was married when she met the actor. She is now in the midst of a divorce.

Depp was previously rumored to be dating Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented him in his U.S. defamation trial.

Vasquez, however, shut down those rumors in an interview with People in June, saying, “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial came to a close in June.

Depp was suing Heard for defamation and $50 million. She was countersuing him for $100 million.

The jury found in favor of Depp, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.