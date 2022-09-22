iHeartRadio Announces Jingle Ball 2022 Kick Off Event

Getty Images

Music fans won’t want to miss iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Official Kick Off Event!

The special night will take place Friday, September 30, at New Jersey’s American Dream complex and will include special guests Lauv, Jax, and JVKE.

Z100’s afternoon hosts Maxwell and Crystal will be on hand to announce the lineup for this year’s iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One® at Madison Square Garden on December 9.

The annual holiday bash is part of the highly anticipated 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One® with stops in Dallas/Fort Worth, L.A., Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.