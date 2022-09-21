Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo is keeping her late husband Bob Saget’s memory alive.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kelly about how she’s continuing his work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, including their Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine benefit.

Kelly also opened up about adjusting to her new life without him, and moving into a new home.

She said of the move, “It’s a fresh start, but yet I brought so much of his stuff and I, like, curated all of Bob's stuff, so there's so much of him all over the house, but it kind of gives it a happy sense.”

Billy commented, “Like the Saget Museum,” and Kelly insisted, “Just shy of a museum.”

Kelly is close with Saget’s daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, saying, “They are angels. I love them so dearly. I can’t imagine going through this without them, without us being so close. They have been the saving grace in all this…They’re my link to him and I’m a link of him to them. We are just family, and I know it would make him so happy and just thrilled we’re as close as we are.”

Billy said, “There’s that expression: ‘Don’t be sad that it's over, be grateful that it happened.’ Is that like a load of Hallmark B.S.?”

Rizzo said, “No, it is very, very true. I had a lot of people saying right after how I got robbed. We didn’t have all the time we had hoped for, but I can’t live like that… The fact that we had six amazing years together, I’m grateful for that and I’m choosing not to focus on the fact that we got robbed of more time.”

Wednesday evening, Kelly and all Bob’s friends are gathering for the Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine benefit in Beverly Hills.

Bob spearheaded the event for 30 years, which raises awareness about scleroderma and funds to support the SRF’s vital research programs.

Kelly explained, “John Mayer is performing and co-hosting with Jeff Ross and Jimmy Kimmel. We have Kevin Nealon… Joel McHale, Howie Mandel and John Stamos will be presenting a very special video tribute to Bob.

Kelly said some of the other “Full House” gang will be there, too.