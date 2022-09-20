Kaley Cuoco Says Meeting Tom Pelphrey Was ‘Love at First Sight’

NBC

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star together in the rom-com “Meet Cute,” but in real life Kaley is dating Tom Pelphrey.

“Extra” chatted with Kaley at the “Meet Cute” premiere in NYC, where she gushed over Tom.

Cuoco said, “Last year was the rough year. I met Tom this year and I took a long time to look… within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection, met Tom at the right moment.”

In the movie, Cuoco’s character Sheila uses a time-travel machine to relive her love-at-first-sight dates with Davidson’s Gary. Sheila, though, wants their nights to be even more perfect in her eyes, traveling again and again to Gary's past to try to change him into her ideal man.

Kaley, however, doesn’t think time travel is a good idea. “That’s why I think I am against time travel because I wouldn’t want to ruin that timeline… It’s all supposed to happen the way it’s supposed to happen. Don’t mess with it unless you’re in a really cute movie.”

She does believe in love at first sight, saying, “When I met Tom it was absolutely love at first sight.”

Saying how they met, “We have the same management team… my manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like ‘hallelujah,’ it was very magical… it was perfect.”

She also loved working with Pete and shooting in NYC, “There were so many fans, mobs of people every night we were shooting… He was extremely generous with his fans and I just found that to be an incredibly wonderful thing to see.”

So will we see another season of her HBO Max hit “The Flight Attendant?”

Kaley teased, “What I love about streaming is we can always come back to it… Give it a break and if the people want to see it I would definitely be open to it.”