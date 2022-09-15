Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Expecting Baby #4

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Blake Lively, 35, have another baby on the way, TMZ reports.

The outlet points to Blake’s red-carpet appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC, where the actress debuted her baby bump.

Sources tell TMZ that only a few photographers were allowed to snap pics of Blake, and were told it would be a “sensitive shoot.”

Ryan and Blake are already the parents of daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

During her chat with Forbes, Blake teased, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

She also opened up about the importance of family. “Family is the most important thing to me and they always have been,” she said, later adding of their futures, “I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom, they can choose to be both or neither,” saying she just wants “them to see anything is possible.”

Last year, Ryan opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about taking a sabbatical that would allow him to spend more time with the family.

He explained, “It’s just about being there, it’s just about consistency for me being there in the morning, being there at night. Usually we travel together, but my kids are in school now and at that age where they can’t, so I got to take a little rest… I’m happy to do it, I’m lucky to do it.”

Terri suggested he could do the school drop-offs and pickups while Blake rests, and he insisted, “I’d be happy to do that. I love doing drop-offs, pickups — that’s my thing.”