Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility

Getty

Wendy Williams is entering a wellness facility and focusing on her health.

Her publicist told “Extra” in a statement, “Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast.’”

The statement continued, “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Williams revealed her plans for a podcast to “Extra’s” Billy Bush back in June, as “The Wendy Williams Show” was coming to an end after 13 seasons.

The last season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed, but it kicked off October 18, 2021.