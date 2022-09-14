Maluma & Megan Thee Stallion Set to Headline LA3C

Getty Images

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining LA3C Festival, a two-day celebration of creativity and culture in Los Angeles!

Snoop Dogg and K-pop group Seventeen will also perform at the festival, which will be held December 10-12 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks!

The festival aims to connect people and communities through music, food, and art. It also supports the next generation of L.A. talent through partnerships with nonprofit organizations Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent.

In a statement, LA3C’s Chief Executive Juan Mora said, “It is an honor and privilege to build this festival. We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome.”