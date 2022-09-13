Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on September 19, but who will attending?

According to The Times, it is expected that 500 heads of state, royals, and other political figures will bid farewell to the Queen at her funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States at the funeral.

United States Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Monday, “The invitation [that] was extended to the U.S. government was for the President and the First Lady only.”

She added, “The invitation for the President and First Lady came in the form of a note… It was received late Saturday night. And as you all know, the President accepted the invitation on Sunday morning.”

Some of the other big names who will attend include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, all of whom have confirmed their attendance.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission have all been invited and will attend.

Other dignitaries expected to attend are President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Isaac Herzog of Israel, President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, President Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine won’t be able to attend due to the country’s war with Russia.

As for royals, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizier of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan will also be there.

After the funeral, a committal will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister, Princess Margaret.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.