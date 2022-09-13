Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Queen Elizabeth II’s casket arrived in London.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all on hand for the casket’s arrival at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also there to receive Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, which was taken on the state hearse.

King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Meghan all looked somber as they waited for the coffin.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was being flown to London.

It looks like the family is putting their differences aside for the sake of the Queen.

Following her death, Harry and Meghan and William and Kate put on a show of solidarity by reuniting for a walkaround, following two years of bad blood in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tomorrow, Queen Elizabeth’s casket will be taken to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state.

On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a procession that starts at 10:44 a.m. local time.

The state funeral is set to take place on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne was by her side in her final hours. Anne just released a statement, saying, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

Anne walked behind her mother’s coffin during a procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral. She said, “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”