King Charles and Siblings Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin in Solemn Procession

King Charles III and siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were part of a solemn procession today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The royal family will reportedly hold a vigil at the cathedral later in the day, and the coffin will remain there until it is flown to London on Tuesday.

The Queen's coffin, when all is said and done, is expected to arrive in London at 8 p.m. on September 13.

The following day, she will lie in state in Westminster Hall.

The monarch will receive a state funeral on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

This will be the first funeral for a monarch at this location in 300 years.

After, a committal will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, her parents and her sister, Princess Margaret.

On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a procession that starts at 10:44 a.m. local time.