Jennifer Hudson Debuts New Talk Show on Her Birthday!

Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson is taking on daytime with her new talk show!

The “American Idol” alum and EGOT winner just debuted “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the star to find out more.

She said, “I’m just excited,” adding, “I want to be in people’s homes and I want them to come into the show, which feels like a home. And have that togetherness. And give people a platform.”

What can fans expect? There will be big-name celebrity guests, and of course JHud will bring some music. The show will be grounded, too. She told Mel, “I like real life. I like everyday stories, everyday people.”

She’s going to make sure her audience is well fed during her daytime party too.

“I want you to feel like you are coming to my house,” she said. “I can’t let you come to the house and not give you something to eat.”

Hudson continued, “I want you to walk away feeling like, ‘Oh, it is just Jennifer.’ You know what I mean? We’re people and that is what this show will reflect.”

She’s excited for fans to get to know her even better through the show too. Jennifer said, “I feel like I wear my heart on my sleeve and because everyone has been on this journey with me, I hope you know me… You’ve seen me play characters, you’ve seen me sing songs, now you get to meet the person.”

It’s not just the launch of her new talk show today, it is also her birthday, and Mel brought Hudson a gift from the “Extra” team!