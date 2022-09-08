'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Cast Revealed!

Getty Images

Find out who is headed to the ballroom when “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 kicks off September 19 on Disney+!

“Good Morning America” announced the full cast Thursday morning, featuring a Real Housewife, a country singer, one of Charlie’s old-school Angels, and more.

This season’s teams celeb and pro teams include:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Actress Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

“Good Morning America” contributor Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Reality star (and Charli’s mom) Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

“CODA” actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel

“Sex and the City” actor Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Drag superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

“American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong