Queen Latifah Reflects on Serena Williams’ Legendary Tennis Career (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Queen Latifah hit the red carpet for her new Netflix movie “End of the Road,” chatting with “Extra” about the movie and about watching Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open.

Queen Latifah wanted to support Serena in person as the tennis legend played against Danka Kovinić on August 29.

She recalled, “I was just thinking, ‘Yo, go there, she is right there.’ Watching her on this court so many times just create miracles and make magic and have her ups and downs and take us on this journey. Nobody, nobody is as electrifying to watch as Serena, except if you are watching Serena play Venus or vice versa. The Williams sisters have changed the game forever… Honestly, I was just grateful to be there. Thank you for all those [years] of hard work. Thank you for putting it in and giving our people something we have never seen before and will never forget.”

Queen Latifah also talked about “End of the Road,” a thriller about a widow who is relocating across country with her children and her brother (Ludacris) when they witness a murder along the way.

The actress revealed, “I’ve never done a movie like this. Just a lot of fun to be able to do a thriller. I wanted to do something that was different… Always try to mix it up and push the envelope. This was a lot of fun to do. I said, ‘Who do I want to spend the summer with?’ You find Luda… These are quality moments coming off of COVID… I want to know that I am going to have a good time with someone that is a good time.”