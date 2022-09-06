Kelsea Ballerini Posts Emotional TikTok After Divorce News

TikTok

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini, 28, shared an emotional TikTok video over the weekend amid her divorce from Morgan Evans, 37.

In the video, the star sits in a bathtub with smudged mascara around her eyes as she listens to “Complex (demo)” by Katie Gregson MacLeod.

MacLeod can be heard singing, "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good wife / We won't be together / But maybe the next life.”

TikTok

The song goes on, “I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light."

The video ends as Kelsea leans back and dips her head under water.

She captioned the post “a complex time.”

Last week, Ballerini announced the split news on Instagram Stories. At the time, she wrote, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

She added, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Instagram

The post ended with the message, "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans followed up with his own Instagram Stories statement: "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

A source also told People, "Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

In April, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kelsea about her marriage and how they make it work.

Ballerini said, “Therapy? Honestly, like, we both go separately, we go together. I think it’s really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together… And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us.”