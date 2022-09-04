Taylor Hawkins' 16-Year-Old Son Plays Drums on 'My Hero' at Wembley

Radiox

Doing his late father proud, the 16-year-old son of Taylor Hawkins filled in for his dad on the drums with Foo Fighters at a Wembley concert Saturday.

Oliver "Shane" Hawkins made a surprise appearance at a concert held to honor the life of his dad, who died suddenly earlier this year.

Along with performances by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and more, it was Shane's impressive work that most captivated the crowd, as captured in this clip uploaded by RadioX.

This was the second time Shane has publicly honored his dad by playing on this iconic track — People magazine reports he had previously played drums during a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July.

Back in 2018, Shane covered "Miss You" by the Rolling Stones with his dad.

In a tear-jerking speech, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl said of his fallen bandmate, "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

The 53-year-old broke down in tears while performing "Times Like These."

Hawkins died in May in Colombia after suffering chest pains. He was 50. He had "at least 10 different" substances in his system at the time of his unexpected death.