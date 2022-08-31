Pastor and Author Mark Batterson Shares His Guide to Living Your Best Life

Mark Batterson has been a guiding light for Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey now that she’s leaving “Extra” to launch the next chapter of her life.

She sat down with the founder and lead pastor of the National Community Church for her last interview on “Extra” to talk about some of the lessons in his best-selling books, and her plan to write a book of her own one day.

Lisa is finding his 2008 book “Wild Goose Chase,” about embracing the unknown, the perfect fit for her right now.

Batterson told her, “Life is lived in seasons, and boy, if you try to stay in an old chapter, an old season, it is usually not God’s best — but it takes faith.”

He also spoke about his latest book, “Win the Day,” designed to help readers “stress less” and “accomplish more.” Mark shared, “It is a pretty simple premise that yesterday is history, tomorrow is mystery. We just have to win the day. Life is lived one day at a time.”

In the book, Batterson encourages readers to “flip the switch.” He explained to Lisa that it means, “If you want to change your life, you have to change your story,” and that includes moving away from “negative narratives” and tapping your “God-given potential.”

Getting his best advice on writing a book, the pastor told Lisa, “Without a dream, it is just a wish, so you almost need to have that deadline and then begin to reverse-engineer it.”